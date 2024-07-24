Police are investigating a shooting in Oak Hill early Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person has been injured in a shooting in the Oak Hill neighborhood on Wednesday.
The victim was shot near 966 Battery Lane and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The roads in the area have been shut down and there is a large police presence in the area.
The shooter is still at-large at this time. We will update as more information comes in.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com).
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
“Here’s a great story that proves everyone has something to give, regardless of age OR personal challenges. Our Austin Pollack introduces us to Ms Sylvia Mooney. At age 80, she’s not sitting still. Instead, she using her skills to craft compassion for others… one stitch at a time. Her crochet creations go to non-profits to help our homeless neighbors. You’ll be surprised to learn she does it all, while facing a serious health issue. Bravo Sylvia!”
-Rhori Johnston