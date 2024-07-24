Police are investigating a shooting in Oak Hill early Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person has been injured in a shooting in the Oak Hill neighborhood on Wednesday.

The victim was shot near 966 Battery Lane and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The roads in the area have been shut down and there is a large police presence in the area.

The shooter is still at-large at this time. We will update as more information comes in.

