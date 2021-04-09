Watch
News

Actions

Police: Argument between security workers leads to shooting

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
File Photo
handcuffs
Posted at 5:26 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 18:26:59-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives say an argument between two security guards at a construction site on Centennial Boulevard escalated to a shooting.

Police say 37-year-old Christopher Hill and Gary Ellis and 65-year-old had argued before Hill drove away for a short time. Hill reportedly came back and pulled up to the gate. That's when Ellis then fired his shotgun at Hill, which contained birdshot.

Gary Ellis.JPG
Gary Ellis (Photo: MNPD)

He received non-life-threatening injuries to his shoulder/neck area. Ellis remained at the scene, where West Precinct detectives interviewed and arrested him. His bond was set for $75,000.

A witness reported hearing Ellis say that he would shoot Hill if he returned.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast