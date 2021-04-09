Police: Argument between security workers leads to shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives say an argument between two security guards at a construction site on Centennial Boulevard escalated to a shooting.

Police say 37-year-old Christopher Hill and Gary Ellis and 65-year-old had argued before Hill drove away for a short time. Hill reportedly came back and pulled up to the gate. That's when Ellis then fired his shotgun at Hill, which contained birdshot.

MNPD Gary Ellis (Photo: MNPD)

He received non-life-threatening injuries to his shoulder/neck area. Ellis remained at the scene, where West Precinct detectives interviewed and arrested him. His bond was set for $75,000.

A witness reported hearing Ellis say that he would shoot Hill if he returned.