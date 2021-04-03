Watch
Police arrest, charge man with murder of Tony Bonds in Edgehill

Posted at 10:04 PM, Apr 02, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officials charged 33-year-old Mario Deshon Murray with the murder of 44-year-old Tony Terrell Bonds.

Bonds was shot and killed on the 1100 block of Horton Avenue in Edgehill just after midnight on Sept. 5, 2020.

Midtown Hills Precinct detectives and TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) determined that Murray allegedly shot Bonds in the head during a brief physical altercation then ran over him with a car.

Murray was taken into custody without incident at a market off I-24 north of downtown. The Davidson County Grand Jury indicted him this week.

