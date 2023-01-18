Police arrest convicted felon on outstanding warrants during traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A convicted felon is in custody after a traffic stop on I-440 East.

Violent Crimes Detectives with Metro Nashville Police Department pulled over Montonio Shelton, 34, for speeding on Tuesday night near the Nolensville Pike exit.

Shelton told police that he was running late for work when he was pulled over after 10:30 p.m.

Shelton told the detective that he had violated his probation. When the detective returned to his car to run Shelton's license, Shelton looked out of the window of his vehicle and exited the Dodge Durango.

The detective had returned to his patrol car and learned that Shelton had two outstanding warrants for parole violation and failure to appear, when he noticed Shelton approaching the patrol car.

Shelton was told to put his hands behind his back when he began resisting. After a brief struggle with the detective and nearby officers who had responded to the scene, Shelton was taken into custody.

Officials located a loaded Smith & Wesson handgun with an extended magazine inside the Durango. Shelton had another magazine inside a vest he was wearing.

Shelton has been convicted of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, which had prohibited him from possessing a firearm.

Shelton was also charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor evading arrest. He was also served with the two outstanding warrants.