NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — MNPD detectives arrested Andre Dean, 38, after robbing two men at an Old Smith Springs Road residence.

At the time of the arrest they also recovered a loaded pistol, cocaine and fentanyl. During an interview, he admitted his involvement in the hold-up and that he had been selling narcotics throughout the day.

He's charged with aggravated robbery along with several other charges.