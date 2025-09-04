Police arrest Nashville man wanted on nationwide extradition warrant for felony theft

On August 30, Mt. Juliet police stopped an SUV after noticing the license plate didn’t match the vehicle. The stop led to the arrest of a 48-year-old Nashville man wanted out of Brentwood on a nationwide extradition warrant for felony theft.

Officers also found the man in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and discovered he was driving on an indefinitely suspended license.

