Police arrest Nashville man with sex trafficking women from out of state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police said they have arrested a man with sex trafficking after two women ran from his home and called 911.

Authorities said they arrested Francisco Pascual Angulo, 37, Wednesday night at his Acklen Avenue home.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the investigation began after the woman fled Angulo's home on Monday and checked into a local motel, where they called police.

MNPD detectives said the women met Angulo on a website, where he offered them a steady job and a "lavish lifestyle." The women — from Florida and Texas — then told police he started prostituting them through sex deals at places arranged by Angulo.

During the arrest, police said they found $118,000 cash, a 2024 Corvette, a Tesla sedan, jewelry, and high-end bags/purses.

Police said this isn't the first time Angulo has been criminally charged.

He was previously convicted of felony drug possession for resale in February 2009 and received a 10-year probated sentence to the Community Corrections Program. Later, he was convicted of felony marijuana possession in July 2019 and received a one-year probated sentence. Two months later in 2019, he was convicted of felony cocaine possession in August 2019 and received a 6-year probated sentence.

Angulo is currently in the Davidson County Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

