Police: bystander hit by car during incident at RiverGate Walmart

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — An innocent bystander was hit by a car during a "shots fired" incident in a Walmart parking lot.

Metro Police officials say it all started Monday evening with an argument between a man and woman. Police say the man reportedly fired at the woman from outside of the vehicle.

Witnesses say the woman ran inside of Walmart screaming and crying, saying she was shot at several times. The woman and no one else was hit by gunfire.

At some point during the incident police say the suspect hit a bystander with his car. The suspect ran behind Walmart where police say he eventually put his gun down and surrendered to officers.

The man hit by the car was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment but police say he's expected to be OK. The woman and suspect suffered minor injures and were both transported to Nashville General Hospital.

Police say they don't know the exact relationship between the suspect and the female victim, but they believe it's a domestic situation.