1 Injured In Shooting At Cayce Homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person has been injured in a shooting at James Cayce Homes in Nashville.

The incident was reported Tuesday morning on South 8th Court, near building 96.

BREAKING: Metro Police are responding to a shooting on S. 8th Court. EMS is working to help someone who was hurt. Extent of injuries unclear right now. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/PCwnCcDjGM — Sarah McCarthy NC5 (@SMcCarthyNC5) January 9, 2018

EMS just put one male victim into an ambulance. This is near building 96 at the Cayce Homes. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/E6e9iHttF5 — Sarah McCarthy NC5 (@SMcCarthyNC5) January 9, 2018

Police said neighbors heard an argument and a couple gunshots. One person was seen being loaded into an ambulance.

The extent of his injuries was unclear but he was reportedly in critical condition.

No additional details were known.