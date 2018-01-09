1 Injured In Shooting At Cayce Homes

11:38 AM, Jan 9, 2018
20 mins ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person has been injured in a shooting at James Cayce Homes in Nashville.

The incident was reported Tuesday morning on South 8th Court, near building 96.

Police said neighbors heard an argument and a couple gunshots. One person was seen being loaded into an ambulance. 

The extent of his injuries was unclear but he was reportedly in critical condition.

No additional details were known. 

