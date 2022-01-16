Police: Car goes over bridge into Red River in Clarskville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A vehicle went over a bridge into Red River early Sunday morning. Clarksville police believe slick and icy road conditions contributed to the crash.

The department said a Clarksville police sergeant was driving down Wilma Rudolph Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. when he noticed downed power lines and a snapped utility pole. He then saw vehicle debris near the side of the bridge leading down toward the river, leading him to believe a vehicle may have gone into the Red River.

Clarksville Police Department

Just before 4 a.m., a Clarksville Fire Rescue boat used sonar to find a vehicle underwater. A dive team will attempt to recover the vehicle as soon as possible, as weather conditions allow.

Montgomery County EMS said crews may have to wait until Monday or Tuesday to recover the vehicle due to the weather. Officials haven't confirmed if a body is in the vehicle and won't be able to until the vehicle is pulled out of the water.