Police Catch Credit Card Skimming Suspect In Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. - A man suspected of skimming credit cards has been placed behind bars.

Officials with the Mt. Juliet Police Department caught up with him in Hermitage on Old Hickory Boulevard around 9 p.m. Friday.

Detectives discovered credit card skimming equipment and multiple cloned credit cards, and they believe he was in the process of trying to skim cards in the area.

Police have been encouraging people to watch their debit and credit cards closely for possible fraudulent activity, and if you notice anything, report it immediately.

Authorities said the man's identity was not released due to the investigation.