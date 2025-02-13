Police charge man in connection to shooting death of a Clarksville teen

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have charged a man with homicide after the death of a Clarksville teenager in front of a tobacco store earlier this month.

Clarksville police said dispatch received a 911 call at 5:42 p.m. on Feb 3. reporting the shooting. Authorities said the caller told dispatch that the passenger in his car had been shot. Police said when they got to the teen they determined the shooting happened at Chum's Discount Tobacco Store.

Ikehliayon Hite, 15, died.

Police said they arrested Jay Von Farley, 21, for Hite's death. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is currently being held without bond.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or additional video footage, contact Detective William King at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5280. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, submit a tip online at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=591#[p3tips.com] or call the Tipline, 931-645-8477.

