Police chase for Nashville murder suspect weaves through Antioch neighborhood

The chase for a murder suspect wound through an Antioch neighborhood, where the suspect and police drove through homeowners' yards.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted for a 2023 murder in Nashville was arrested Monday night after police chased him through a neighborhood.

Police arrested Kealin Hicks, 27, for a first-degree murder indictment in the death of Diandre Starks, where he was shot and killed on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard interstate ramp.

In trying to arrest Hicks, police went on a chase through an Antioch neighborhood where Hicks drove through people's yards. Police eventually had to deploy spike strips to slow down Hicks. Ring doorbell cameras submitted to NewsChannel 5 showed Hicks' red Infinity sedan zipping through the neighborhood as he was being chased.

Hicks was finally arrested at an Aldi in the area.

Police said the Infinity was a stolen vehicle and that Hicks had two guns and key fobs with him upon his arrest.

His bond is set at $250,000.

