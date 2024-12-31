Police chase for Nashville murder suspect weaves through Antioch neighborhood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted for a 2023 murder in Nashville was arrested Monday night after police chased him through a neighborhood.
Police arrested Kealin Hicks, 27, for a first-degree murder indictment in the death of Diandre Starks, where he was shot and killed on the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard interstate ramp.
In trying to arrest Hicks, police went on a chase through an Antioch neighborhood where Hicks drove through people's yards. Police eventually had to deploy spike strips to slow down Hicks. Ring doorbell cameras submitted to NewsChannel 5 showed Hicks' red Infinity sedan zipping through the neighborhood as he was being chased.
Hicks was finally arrested at an Aldi in the area.
Police said the Infinity was a stolen vehicle and that Hicks had two guns and key fobs with him upon his arrest.
His bond is set at $250,000.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Bree: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/74/78/507118fa415f9ad794a927fe43ca/screenshot-2024-12-09-at-5-09-02-am.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
What makes life worth living? A Vanderbilt professor tasked his students with answering that question and Photojournalist Bud Nelson captures the beauty and hope of their answers. These students are wise beyond their years and a light in this world. Enjoy!
-Carrie Sharp