Police chief answers your questions live every week on Facebook

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVF) — While many police departments search for ways to connect with their communities, especially since the pandemic, one approach is working well in Kentucky.

Hopkinsville Police Chief Jason Newby uses social media to engage residents directly.

Every Monday morning, Newby hosts a Facebook live to answer questions from community members.

"If we don't know, we can't fix it," Newby said.

No question is off limits during the sessions. When a resident asked if citizens can arrest officers for not using turn signals, Newby smiled and replied, “Well, unfortunately, using a turn signal is not an arrestable offense.”

Traffic safety remains a concern. "We've had five traffic fatalities this year,” Newby said. “So although the enforcement is definitely increasing, I just don't know that there's a magic way to get people to stay off their phones, not driving intoxicated."

Homelessness is another major issue on residents’ minds. "[We] find out where they're from. How did you get here? How did you become homeless? Is it because of post traumatic stress from a veteran, or maybe it's somebody with substance abuse, we try to get them the help that they need," he said.

Newby invites anyone with concerns to join Mondays at 9:30 a.m

"There will be topics that come up that will be tough, but people deserve answers. They deserve to be heard," he said.

He ends each session with a dad joke, recently asking, “Do you know why the muffin went to the doctor? It was feeling crummy.”

His first five videos have collectively attracted more than 70,000 views.

