Police chief takes to social media calling out the "lack of punishment" for criminals

HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WTVF) — A local police chief is upset over the lack of punishment for dangerous criminal suspects in his area.

Hopkinsville Police Chief Jason Newby went on social media saying that citizens want to know why crime continues to thrive in Hopkinsville.

He says his officers continue to put themselves in harm’s way to protect our citizens, but they cannot do it alone. He gave an example of a violent felony suspect recently arrested who was released the same day on his own recognizance.

And the chief wrote: "This lack of assistance from our Judges should not be acceptable from anyone in our community."

He goes on to publicly ask the judges for their help in keeping those who endanger the community in jail.