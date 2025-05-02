Police close the case in Brentwood stabbing, shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Brentwood Police Department said Friday that it closed an investigation into the shooting death on Lost Hollow Drive in February.

On Feb. 26, a neighbor shot Julian Porter, who was the primary suspect in the stabbing case of his mother. Police said the neighbor wasn't able to stop Porter from stabbing his mother.

That's when the neighbor intervened with a gun, shooting Porter several times.

Detectives with Brentwood’s Criminal Investigation Division presented their findings to the grand jury. The grand jury ruled that no crime was committed by the neighbor, allowing BPD to officially close the investigation.

His mother told NewsChannel 5 said a change in his medication and dosage brought on the psychosis. She gestured, holding her hands up to stop the knife attack.

