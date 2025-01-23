Police confirm number of shots fired, question gun possession trail after Antioch school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department authorities have provided updated information on Thursday after a shooting in the Antioch High School cafeteria the day prior.

Police said Solomon Henderson, 17, was responsible for killing of killing Josselin Corea Escalante, 16, and grazing another student. He then died by suicide.

MNPD clarified that Henderson was brought to school on Wednesday by his mother. Police had originally said he arrived at school via bus.

Police said Henderson fired his nine-millimeter pistol 10 times within 17 seconds inside the cafeteria. The gun had nine rounds remaining when it was recovered by authorities.

No other weapons were found inside Solomon's home, police said.

NewsChannel 5 Investigates found two different documents purported to belong to Henderson: a 51-page writing and what appeared to be a 288-page diary. Both were uploaded online and not found in tangible journals, unlike in The Covenant School shooting.

You can read his diary by tapping this link and his 51-page writing at this link. Those documents showed Henderson began spiraling emotionally as he got closer to his target date before the shooting. In the end, he describes feeling rushed as he began to experience “fear of being fedded before doing anything.” His shorter writings showed a layout of Antioch High School, photos of a handgun, a lock-picking kit and cartridges to load the handgun. He wanted to livestream his attack in the cafeteria. The writings were connected to a social media account believed to be Henderson's. He posted the writings on the account before the shooting in the cafeteria.

Police said it's believed Henderson posted to his social media right before the shooting.

"It is clear that Henderson was significantly influenced by web-based material, especially that found on non-traditional sites that most would find harmful and objectionable. The FBI is working closely with the MNPD in the ideological influences portion of this investigation."

Police said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms (ATF) is working with MNPD to determine the origin of the gun Henderson used and how it came into his possession. Police said they knew the pistol used was purchased by an individual in Arizona in 2022. It hadn't been reported stolen.

Those impacted who need counseling assistance, in English or in Spanish, can contact the department’s Family Intervention Program at 615-862-7333.

The department continues to be in regular discussion with the school system concerning campus and classroom safety, particularly at Antioch High when classes resume next week.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.