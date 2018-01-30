Police Crack Down On Drivers Passing School Buses

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Clarksville Police responded to increased complaints of people driving recklessly when driving near or around school buses.

Under Tennessee law, drivers are required to stop when school bus lights are flashing, even if they're traveling in the opposite direction.

Clarksville officers said they've heard more and more complaints about people actually passing buses as they're dropping off and picking up children.

In response, they've ramped up patrols before and after school - particularly on Tiny Town Road - and they've issued a warning to all drivers.

"Even on a multiple lane highway, traffic in both directions must stop if the stop bar is down. The only exception to that is if the highway is divided by a barrier, such as concrete rails or a median with trees and grass growing in it," said Lt. Philip Ashby.

Anyone caught unlawfully passing a school bus could be issued a $469 ticket.