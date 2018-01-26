Police Crack Down On Drivers Using Cell Phones In School Zones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officers issued citations to drivers using their cell phones in school zones.

The new law went into effect January 1, in an effort to make school zones safer.

Officer Wes Henderson monitored drivers and clocked speeds at Gra-Mar Middle School this afternoon.

Drivers using a hand-held phone while driving in an active school zone will be issued $50 fine. Officials said it's important to stay away from distracting devices any time, but especially near schools.

Lawmakers also tried to get cell phone use while driving banned for those under 18 years old, but the measure didn't pass last session.