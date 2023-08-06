Watch Now
Police: Driver killed in single-car crash on I-65

Posted at 6:27 AM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 07:45:03-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 near mile marker 88 on Saturday.

Officials report Brandon Perry Day, 39, from Adams, Tennessee was driving a GMC Envoy southbound on I-65, when his vehicle crossed two lanes of travel and exited the roadway, striking a center concrete median wall.

Following the crash, Day was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.

The medical examiner's office is conducting a toxicology test to determine whether or not impairment played a role in this crash.

No further information is available at this time.

