Police: Driver killed in single-car crash on I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 near mile marker 88 on Saturday.

Officials report Brandon Perry Day, 39, from Adams, Tennessee was driving a GMC Envoy southbound on I-65, when his vehicle crossed two lanes of travel and exited the roadway, striking a center concrete median wall.

Following the crash, Day was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.

The medical examiner's office is conducting a toxicology test to determine whether or not impairment played a role in this crash.

No further information is available at this time.