Police, family members ask for help in solving murder of Clarksville teen

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just over three years after a Clarksville teenager was brutally murdered, the search for his killer continues.

"I miss so much about him," said Raushanah Hasan, Antony Richardson's mother. "What stands out most about Antony was he was very witty, very funny, always smiling, always in good spirits."

Hasan said she can't think of anyone who would want to harm her son. She said at the time of his death, he was working at Macy's and had a good group of friends. He was also very close with his family.

On October 6, 2019, around 5:30 p.m., Clarksville police say Richardson was found lying near a home on Britton Springs Road. The 18-year-old had been shot in the head, and also had a large laceration on his head. Investigators say he had no known connection to the area where he was found.

Detectives say about an hour before he was found, Richardson did call a friend and said he was on his way to the friend's house and was scared and bleeding. However, he never arrived at the friend's house. Richardson was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

"I felt like I was in the twilight zone. That’s what I felt like. Everything was just in slow motion," said Hasan. "It was just unreal; that’s what it felt to me."

Hasan said news of Richardson's death has taken a toll on their close-knit family. They continue to celebrate his birthdays to keep his memory alive. Richardson was also an organ donor, and he saved a girl's life in Texas by providing her with his heart.

"My support system saved me," said Hasan. "And God. Just me leaning on God, knowing everything will be okay eventually."

Clarksville police have identified some persons of interest in the case, but still need more information from the public on what happened to Richardson.

"The police need the community’s help, and the community need the police," said Keenan Carlton, a detective with the Clarksville Police Department. "We have to work together to solve these cases and bring closure to family."

"What if it was your son, your best friend or brother?" said Hasan. "I think that would be good motivation for someone to speak out."

Anyone with information on Richardson's murder can call Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656 or Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 931-645-8477. Information that leads to an arrest or conviction in the case is eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.