Police file homicide warrant for man after shooting at Green Hills Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has issued a homicide warrant for the man who allegedly shot another in the Green Hills Mall parking lot.

For the last month, police have tried to get Genesis Denton to come forward for questioning. He is suspected of killing Emmanuel Easley, 30, who was driving a Tesla and allegedly an accomplice in trying to rob Denton.

Denton was walking in the parking lot when Omari Moore approached Denton. According to witness accounts and surveillance footage, Moore got out of the car and attempted to rob Denton.

Genesis Denton is now wanted on an outstanding homicide warrant for the 2/4 fatal shooting of Emmanuel Easley, 30. Easley was shot while driving & the Tesla crashed into a tree off I-65 N entrance ramp from 440. Know where Denton is? Call 615-742-7463. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 27, 2025

After the robbery attempt, Easley drove the Tesla back to pick up Moore. It is at this point that police believe Denton shot Easley.

As the vehicle pulled away, the Denton reportedly chased after it and threw an extended gun magazine at the Tesla. The magazine and two spent shell casings were recovered by investigators from the parking lot.

The suspects took off from the scene — the driver of the Tesla lost control and crashed into a tree along the I-65 northbound entrance ramp from I-440 shortly after fleeing the mall parking lot.

After the crash, MNPD said Moore got out of the wrecked car and threw an automatic pistol missing a magazine, which was later recovered by police. He was arrested at the scene after an officer witnessed the crash.

Easley was found dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.