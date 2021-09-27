Watch
Police: Gunman in grocery store shooting lost job that day

Mark Humphrey/AP
Law enforcement work in front of a Kroger grocery store as an investigation goes into the night following a shooting earlier in the day on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Collierville, Tenn. Police say a gunman attacked people in the store and killed at least one person and wounded 12 others before the suspect was found dead. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Kroger grocery store shooting
Posted at 5:56 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 18:56:11-04

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say the gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others at a Tennessee supermarket before killing himself had been asked to leave his job at the grocery store earlier that day.

In a Monday news release, Collierville police say UK Thang had moved to the upscale suburb 30 miles outside Memphis in the summer of 2020. He worked daily in a sushi business at the Kroger in Collierville.

Thang died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound within a couple of minutes of officers arriving at the scene.

The victims included 10 employees and five customers.

A spokesperson for Kroger did not immediately respond to an email request on why Thang was asked to leave his job.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
