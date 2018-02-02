Police Identify Elderly Man Killed In Nashville Crash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police officials identified a man killed in a crash on River Road Pike in Nashville
The two-vehicle crash happened Wednesday around 4:40 p.m. Officials said 85-year-old Wallace Holleman of Burton Hills Boulevard died.
The driver of a westbound 2012 Honda Accord, Jason Eddy, 42, reported that as he attempted to pass Holleman’s westbound 2015 Nissan Versa in the eastbound lane.
He saw an oncoming vehicle and attempted to swerve back into the westbound lane but he merged back into the lane, Eddy struck the Nissan which traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
Holleman died at the scene. Eddy, of Ashland City, was not injured.
There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.
Police said the preliminary cause of the crash appeared to be improper passing by Eddy.
The crash investigation will be staffed with the District Attorney’s Office for a determination on whether charges will be placed.