Police identify husband and wife in apparent murder-suicide at Nort Side condominium

Police say they found two people dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a condominium on 31st Avenue North on Sunday morning.

Police identified the victims as Steven Pierce, 46, and his wife, Amina Pierce, 30.

Investigators say the couple had been arguing about divorce and financial issues before Steven fatally shot Amina. A revolver was recovered from underneath Steven Pierce.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, inside the couple's condominium.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.