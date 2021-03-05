Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Police identify man found stabbed to death in Nashville

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
FILE PHOTO
Police-Bluelights900_1443101312637_24351626_ver1.0_640_480.jpg
Posted at 11:01 PM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 00:01:37-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives are investigating an apparent deadly stabbing in J.C. Napier Homes on Lewis Street.

Police say it happened early Thursday morning. A man was found lying on the ground at the 700 block of Lewis Street.

He was later identified as 39-year-old Andrie L. Glenn, of Nashville. Officials said the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

Officials asked anyone with information about the case to call contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast