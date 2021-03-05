Police identify man found stabbed to death in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives are investigating an apparent deadly stabbing in J.C. Napier Homes on Lewis Street.

Police say it happened early Thursday morning. A man was found lying on the ground at the 700 block of Lewis Street.

He was later identified as 39-year-old Andrie L. Glenn, of Nashville. Officials said the medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.

Officials asked anyone with information about the case to call contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.