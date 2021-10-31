Police identify man killed in Buena Vista shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Buena Vista as 22-year-old Dedrian Clendening.

The shooting took place late Saturday night around 10:26 p.m. at 915 Monroe Street. Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots and found numerous shell casings at the scene, but no gunshot victims.

Reports show that Clendening was dropped off via private vehicle at Centennial Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigation from police shows that one of the short-term rental condos in the area had been rented by a group of girls having a slumber party. A group of men then arrived and started hanging around the front of the building.

At that point, a car approached and people inside opened fire on the condo and the people gathered outside.

People in the crowd outside returned fire and the car drove off.

Police believe that Clendening was in a car when he was shot, but it's not yet clear if he was in the car containing those who started firing.

Homicide detectives are still pursuing leads. Anyone wth information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.