Police Identify Man Killed In Madison Crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Nashville Police Department officials identified a man killed in a crash in Madison.

The single-vehicle crash happened Sunday at 6:45 p.m. on East Campbell Road. Officials identified the victim as Marcus Tribble, 31, of Richmond Hill Drive.

Tribble was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 in the 600 block of East Campbell Road when, for reasons unknown, he left the roadway and struck a culvert.

He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he died. Officials said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Tribble’s 3-year-old daughter, who was in a rear car seat, sustained non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether alcohol or drugs played a role in this fatal crash.