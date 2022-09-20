Police identify pedestrian hit in deadly crash on Elm Hill Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have identified the victim in Monday's deadly crash on Elm Hill Pike near Arlington Avenue.

Michael Jason Brown, 44, was attempting to cross near the railroad tracks around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit by a 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Brown was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following the crash, where he later died.

Andreal Brooks, 43, the driver of the Tahoe, told police that he was not able to avoid the collision before it took place.

Officials say that there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement.

Brooks has been charged with driving a suspended license and not possessing insurance.