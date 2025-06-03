Police identify suspect in hit-and-run on Church Street crosswalk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police have issued arrest warrants for a suspected driver for hitting a man in the Church Street crosswalk, where a pedestrian suffered multiple injuries.

Zach Carach is now back home in Florida, focusing on rehabilitation after suffering injuries that may leave him with permanent nerve damage.

The Metro Nashville Police Department has now pinpointed Tony Lopez-Infante, 32, for the incident that happened on Carach's 21st birthday on May 18.

Police said they found a Mitsubishi Mirage returned to a rental facility in Mt. Juliet on May 20. The vehicle had front-end damage.

Authorities said that they will charge him with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to render aid/file an accident report, attempted evidence tampering and driving without a license and insurance.

Lopez-Infante is also wanted in Williamson County on an outstanding probation violation warrant related to a theft arrest.

Police said Lopez-Infante is from Venezuela, and that federal partners are also helping to locate him.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

