Police in Memphis hunt for suspects in Young Dolph's killing

Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
Young Dolph
Posted at 11:21 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 12:21:48-05

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police are scouring the city of Memphis, Tennessee, as they search for suspects in the killing of influential rapper Young Dolph at a popular local cookie shop.

Wednesday's shooting drew shocked and mournful reactions from the music world and throughout the rapper's hometown. Few details have emerged about the shooting of the 36-year-old rapper at Makeda’s Cookies, a well-known bakery not far from Memphis’ airport.

Police have not released suspect information or a possible motive of the shooting of Young Dolph, who was inside the store when he was gunned down. A throng of the fiercely independent rapper’s supporters descended on the cookie shop after the shooting.

