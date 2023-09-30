Police recover two ambulances stolen out of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two Nashville Fire Department ambulances stolen Saturday in separate incidents have both been recovered by Metro Nashville and Mount Juliet police.

Officers say 45-year-old Gary Mabry of Mt. Juliet stole the Medic-28 Engine from the Tri-Star Summit Hospital in Hermitage just before noon.

Police say they were able to successfully deploy a spike system near Central Pike, which deflated some tires.

MNPD and MJPD officers pursued Mabry, who intentionally hit two other cars during the chase. One person in a struck vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The chase ended on Stewarts Ferry Pike near Hickory Hill Court when Mabry fled on foot before being taken into custody.

The other stolen vehicle was the Medic-29 Engine, which was taken while responding to a medical call.

NFD says someone jumped in and drove into one of their other trucks which was on the same call.

No NFD personnel were hurt, and both incidents are under investigation.

The department says they take these incidents seriously and are working to ensure the safety of personnel and the public.

One Mount Juliet officer involved in the apprehension injured their arm, and they were treated and released from the hospital.