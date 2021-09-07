Police investigate 3 shootings just hours apart in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police say they are investigating after three shootings happened within a matter of two hours across Nashville. Two of them left people critically injured.

At about 10:45 Monday night, one person was shot near Woodland Street and 12th Avenue near the Five Points area of East Nashville. That person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Just minutes later, a shooting happened at the Avana Apartments on Waterford Circle in Bellevue, and police say those injuries were also critical.

Investigators say they are also looking into a shooting in The Nations. That happened around 12:45 Tuesday morning at a home on Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say shots were fired into the home, injuring a man inside.

Investigators say they have no suspects or motives in any of the shootings.