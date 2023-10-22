Watch Now
Police investigate after finding man shot to death in Shelby Park

Posted at 5:31 PM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 18:31:53-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are investigating after finding a man shot to death in a parking lot at Shelby Park.

Police say they responded around 7:00 AM Sunday to a call of a man lying on the ground.

Upon arrival, officers found 29-year-old Keiahtee Terrell dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Homicide detectives determined the shooting may have occurred just after midnight, but have yet to determine a motive.

An investigation into Terrell's death remains open. Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

