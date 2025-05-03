Police investigate early morning shooting at Bordeaux residence that left one injured

One person was injured after someone opened fire at a house on Doak Avenue in Bordeaux. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Metro Nashville Police are investigating after approximately 48 shell casings were found outside a home where gunfire erupted early this morning.

Witnesses report hearing gunshots around 4 a.m. at a residence on Doak Avenue. One person sleeping inside the home was injured during the incident.

Neighbors told police they did not hear a vehicle leaving the scene after the gunfire, suggesting the shooter may have fled on foot.

Metro Nashville Police are continuing their investigation to identify the shooter and determine a motive for the attack.

