Police investigate early morning shooting at Bordeaux residence that left one injured

One person was injured after someone opened fire at a house on Doak Avenue in Bordeaux. Police are still searching for the suspect.
Metro Nashville Police are investigating after approximately 48 shell casings were found outside a home where gunfire erupted early this morning.
Witnesses report hearing gunshots around 4 a.m. at a residence on Doak Avenue. One person sleeping inside the home was injured during the incident.
Neighbors told police they did not hear a vehicle leaving the scene after the gunfire, suggesting the shooter may have fled on foot.
Metro Nashville Police are continuing their investigation to identify the shooter and determine a motive for the attack.
This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
