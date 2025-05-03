Watch Now
Police investigate early morning shooting at Bordeaux residence that left one injured

Witnesses report approximately 48 shell casings found at the scene of early morning shooting on Doak Avenue
One person was injured after someone opened fire at a house on Doak Avenue in Bordeaux. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Metro Nashville Police are investigating after approximately 48 shell casings were found outside a home where gunfire erupted early this morning.

Witnesses report hearing gunshots around 4 a.m. at a residence on Doak Avenue. One person sleeping inside the home was injured during the incident.

Neighbors told police they did not hear a vehicle leaving the scene after the gunfire, suggesting the shooter may have fled on foot.

Metro Nashville Police are continuing their investigation to identify the shooter and determine a motive for the attack.

