Police investigate fatal shooting of teen in Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy and the related shooting of a 19-year-old woman at a Nashville apartment complex early Monday morning.

Officers found Demario Anderson, 16, deceased at the scene in an apartment complex parking lot at 3711 Dickerson Pike. He was wearing a ski mask at the time of the incident, which occurred around 1:15 a.m.

Multiple cartridge casings were recovered from the area where Anderson was found.

Around the same time, officers responded to a Shell gas station at 3863 Dickerson Pike, where they found Janiyah Batey, 19, inside a wrecked Chevrolet Malibu. A .45 caliber gun was discovered on the floorboard of her car.

Batey was transported to Skyline Medical Center in extremely critical condition.

Investigators believe both teens had planned to meet in the apartment complex parking lot when gunfire erupted. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

