Man Accused of Shooting, Killing His Neighbor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was arrested and charged in the shooting death of his neighbor in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police officers arrested 53-year-old Viengkham Chandy Tuesday. They say he shot and killed his neighbor 48-year-old Visanh Vilayvanh.

The shooting was reported early Tuesday morning at a mobile home park on the 2700 block of Dickerson Pike.

Police say the two men got into a verbal argument outside their respective mobile homes when, according to witnesses, Chandy shot Vilayvanh multiple times.

Vilayvanh was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he later died. Chandy was being held in lieu of $1,000,000 bond.