Police Investigate Murder Of Nashville Woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department have asked for the public's help in finding a Nashville woman's killer.
Nicole Lee Stephens, 39, was found shot to death Monday night in a shed behind her 4016 Sussex Drive home.
Stephens’ adult son found the her body after reporting her missing earlier in the day. He had last spoken to his mother by phone on Friday.
Anyone with information about the murder of Nicole Stephens was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.