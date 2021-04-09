Watch
Police investigate self-defense claim in deadly shooting

WTVF
Posted at 5:09 PM, Apr 09, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 16-year-old was shot and killed in Bellevue Thursday night during a reported drug deal.

The shootout happened in the parking lot of Creekwood Apartments on Highway 70 South. Juan Marchman died and a 21-year-old is in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The 21-year-old admitted to police that he was at the apartment complex to sell marijuana to Marchman. He told officers that when he pulled into the parking lot at 11:30 p.m., Marchman approached him, put a pistol to his shoulder, and tried to rob him of the whie Mustang he was driving.

The 21-year-old said that as he attempted to retrieve his own gun, Marchman shot him in the shoulder. Marchman reportedly ran away and that when the 21-year-old says he heard more shots and fired back at Marchman.

