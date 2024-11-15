Police investigate deadly stabbing near Harding Place and Antioch Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred on the street at Harding Place and Antioch Pike Friday morning.

According to WeGo, a bus operator witnessed the incident happening and stopped the bus.

Officials stated that a woman was stabbed to death and that the suspected stabber is in the hospital.

The WeGo bus was not involved in the incident itself.

We will update as details come in.

