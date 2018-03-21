Police Clear Scene After Suspicious Package In Antioch

7:34 AM, Mar 21, 2018
2 hours ago

Police have been called to investigate a suspicious package on Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Police have cleared the scene after a suspicious package was reported in Antioch.

The incident was reported Wednesday morning at Independence Academy.

The bomb squad was called out after reports of a suspicious package. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top