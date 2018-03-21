Police Clear Scene After Suspicious Package In Antioch

Partly Cloudy
Police have been called to investigate a suspicious package on Hickory Hollow Parkway in Antioch.
ANTIOCH, Tenn. - Police have cleared the scene after a suspicious package was reported in Antioch.
The incident was reported Wednesday morning at Independence Academy.
#BREAKING: Large police presence in Antioch near Hickory Hollow Parkway is because of a suspicious package in the parking lot at Independence Academy. Bomb squad on scene. pic.twitter.com/0Ib9hLQncv— Blayke Roznowski (@NC5_Blayke) March 21, 2018
The bomb squad was called out after reports of a suspicious package.