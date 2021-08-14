Police investigating a murder after Metro Water crew finds man's body

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Water Services workers found the body of a man, who police say was shot to death.

Metro Nashville Police officials are investigating the murder of the unidentified man.

Workers found the man's body Friday near 431 35th Avenue North at the end of the street. He appeared to be in his late 20s. Detectives believe the man was driven to the area, killed and left in the street.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say leads have been developed and are being actively pursued.