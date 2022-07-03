Police investigating after fatal car crash on Old Hickory Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A La Vergne man is dead after a car crash on Old Hickory Boulevard near Owen Drive Saturday.

Metro police report that the 42-year-old was driving southbound in a 1990 Ford F-15 when he crossed double yellow lines and struck a Nissan Rogue head-on.

The man passed away at Vanderbilt Medical Center following the crash.

The driver of the Rogue, 51-year-old Anthony Birge, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police report that both Birge and the Ford F-15 driver were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Further investigation showed that there was evidence of alcohol in the Ford.

Toxicology testing will be completed to determine whether or not impairment played a role in the crash.

Police are working to notify the family members of the Ford driver.