Police investigating after high speed police chase in Bordeaux Sunday night

Posted at 4:48 AM, Aug 14, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was arrested overnight after a high-speed chase near the Hunters Food Market in Bordeaux. Metro Police are investigating whether the suspect in that chase is connected to a homicide.

Police say one person was shot and killed around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, which launched what turned into an active night for police. Officers taped off that scene to find a shooter.

Things escalated around 12:30 a.m. when police ran to the road to lay down spike strips with guns in hand.

A van sped through those strips followed by at least two police cars. Officers stopped the car, but the driver fled on foot.

Metro Police sent up their helicopter to help with the search. He was eventually caught and placed into a Cheatham County Sheriff's Office car.

It's unclear if the driver is the shooter wanted in that homicide.

