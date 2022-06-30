Police investigating attempted arson of pregnancy clinic in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Multiple police agencies are now investigating an attempted arson of a pro-life pregnancy resource center in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police Department detectives and the FBI are looking into what happened at the Hope Clinic for Women on Hayes Street in Midtown. Police said this was the first act of vandalism related to the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v. Wade last week, which effectively ended abortion in Tennessee on Tuesday.

The investigation started out with a burglar alarm at 1:38 a.m. on Wednesday. When officers arrived, police said they found the window broken with a Molotov cocktail-style device inside, where it was not ignited. Police said they found spray painting on the side of the building with the words: Jane's Revenge.

Gov. Bill Lee — who is on the advisory board and one of the founders of the clinic — said he considered the actions terrorism.

"This is terrorism and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Lee said in a tweet. "Stand with us in supporting clinics like Hope Clinic, who provide critical resources to Tennessee families."

Investigators are sending the device to a crime lab for analysis, police said.