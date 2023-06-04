Watch Now
Police investigating attempted homicide in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after an attempted homicide in Gallatin.

Gallatin Police say the incident is related to workplace violence that occurred at the Twice Daily in the 1500 block of Airport Road.

Imani Wright and William Henry Rutherford have been charged for their involvement in the incident.

Officials are working to locate Rutherford, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

