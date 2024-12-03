Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian on I-40E near Donelson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on I-40E near Donelson Pike.

Eastbound near Donelson Pike is currently closed at this time due to Tuesday's crash.

Due to a traffic accident and road closure on I-40 East approaching BNA 216A, consider an alternate route- Murfreesboro Road. Safe travels. — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) December 3, 2024

BNA is advising drivers to consider an alternate route if they're headed to the airport this afternoon.

