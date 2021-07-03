Watch
Police investigating deadly shooting at Fallbrook Apartments in Nashville

Posted at 10:00 PM, Jul 02, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives have asked for the public's help in their investigation of a deadly shooting Thursday night.

Police say 26-year-old Antoine Hayes was shot and killed at 9:20 p.m. in a breezeway at Fallbrook Apartments on Dellway Villa Road.

East Precinct officers gave him emergency medical assistance before he was rushed to Skyline Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information on Hayes' murder was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

