Police investigating deadly stabbing that took place in Madison overnight Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that took place in Madison overnight.

According to detectives, at around midnight on Monday, an officer was driving down Gallatin Pike when he observed/heard a fight occurring in the parking lot of Madison First Baptist Church.

After pulling into the parking lot, he found two men on the ground arguing about a robbery/stabbing. One was covered in blood with stab wounds.

The second unidentified man was also on the ground and said that the severely wounded man had tried to rob him.

As officers were in the process of attempting life saving measures, that man fled the scene. The stabbing victim was taken to Skyline Medical where he died.

Officers have searched for the man who stabbed him, but have been unable to find him.

