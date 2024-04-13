Police investigating Friday night shooting where 23-year-old was shot and killed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Friday night, one man was shot and killed and another was injured in the parking lot of Cascade Apartments in Antioch.

The man who died has been identified as 23-year-old Vidal York from Smyrna, police say. The injured person is 19 years old — police say he arrived with York at the apartment.

The shooting call came to officers at 9:33 p.m. Friday, and they found York lying in the parking lot and rushed him to the hospital by an ambulance where he was later pronounced dead. The 19-year-old, whom police have not identified, was transported to the hospital in a private car, treated, and released.

Detectives are investigating for the suspect, who they believe fled the apartment complex my car after the gunfire. Motive hasn't been determined yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, and you can remain anonymous and qualify for a reward.